RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after acquiring an additional 366,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,185,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of RNR traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,498. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.84. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

