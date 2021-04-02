Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 838,411 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 838,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). On average, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

