Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 75,100 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Tredegar worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 119,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 88,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tredegar by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

