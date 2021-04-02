Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.44% of Twin Disc worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Twin Disc stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Equities analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

