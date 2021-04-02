Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

