Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 146,178 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRIX shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $7.18 on Friday. IRIDEX Co. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

