Remme Price Reaches $0.0056 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Remme token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $276,971.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 790.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00033039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00684080 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.