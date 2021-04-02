Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Update

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rekor Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rekor Systems by 1,216.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

