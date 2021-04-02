Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.67.

NYSE RGA opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.47. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after buying an additional 787,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

