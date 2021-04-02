Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 51 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $257.72 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $127.61 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

