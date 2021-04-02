Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,677 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $25.10.

