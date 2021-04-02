Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 553 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $407,141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,076,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $677,203.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,099.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,714 shares of company stock worth $2,959,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $267.77 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.25 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

