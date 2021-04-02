Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 2,471 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,994 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in UBS Group by 626.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after buying an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in UBS Group by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,489,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,239,000 after buying an additional 2,696,469 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,283,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,799 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE UBS opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.