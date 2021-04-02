RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $377.07 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00290083 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00100693 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Flux (ZEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

