Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Asana (ASAN)

3/30/2021 – Asana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/17/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Asana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ASAN traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. 1,178,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $10,598,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $7,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

