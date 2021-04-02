Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group (VOD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group (LON: VOD):

3/19/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

2/9/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/4/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VOD traded up GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 133.66 ($1.75). 36,649,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,040,836. The company has a market cap of £35.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.