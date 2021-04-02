Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. 214,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,940. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

