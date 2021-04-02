Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,731 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Realogy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Realogy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

