Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

NASDAQ RDI traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $6.25. 170,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,618. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.

In related news, CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $28,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,449,887.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $782,800. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

