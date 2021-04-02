Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Reach plc (LON:RCH)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.50 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.81). 299,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,229,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.50 ($2.82).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Reach in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £670.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.63. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

