Raymond James Reiterates C$2.75 Price Target for Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CXB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total value of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

