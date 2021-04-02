Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Efforts to expand through oppurtunistic acquisitions and global diversification are likely to continue aiding the company's top line growth. Also, given a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive about its prospects. Further, continuously rising operating expenses, mainly due to higher compensation costs, will hurt profitabilty to some extent.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.64.

RJF stock opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $126.58.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

