Raymond James Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $32.50

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.34.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,071,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

