Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,876 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $64.05 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

