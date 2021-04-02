Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $45.36 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

