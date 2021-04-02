Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $500.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $259.37 and a 52 week high of $530.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.