Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $70.13.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

