Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.25. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

