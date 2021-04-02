Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 206,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 105,606 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,908,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

EWY opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

