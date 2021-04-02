Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

NYSE:LEN opened at $103.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

