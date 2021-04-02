Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

