Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 41,733 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,807,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,040,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of CRSR opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

