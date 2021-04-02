Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 80,318 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 411.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of H&R Block worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $2,153,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 314.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 458,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 347,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in H&R Block by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

