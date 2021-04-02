Raymond James Boosts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $33.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.