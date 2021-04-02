Raymond James Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $109.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $96.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,648,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 193,901 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

