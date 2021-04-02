Rate3 (RTE) Tops One Day Volume of $282,277.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $282,277.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,423.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.02 or 0.00649712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028025 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

