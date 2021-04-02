Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Randstad currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

