Raise Hits Market Capitalization of $260,882.84 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Raise has a total market cap of $260,882.84 and approximately $1,083.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raise has traded 171.8% higher against the dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,207.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.00663420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

