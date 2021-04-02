Quilter (LON:QLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $165.00

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 161.60 ($2.11), with a volume of 170655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.12).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.43) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Quilter Company Profile (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

