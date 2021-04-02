QASH (QASH) Market Cap Reaches $41.22 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. QASH has a market cap of $41.22 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,423.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.02 or 0.00649712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028025 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.