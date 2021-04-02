Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $136.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

