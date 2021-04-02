Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Raised by Analyst

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $29.75 on Friday. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $524.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

