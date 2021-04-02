Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

