Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report released on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

AMH stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $721,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

