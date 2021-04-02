Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Lifted by William Blair

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Shares of CHWY opened at $82.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,039,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

