Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Increased by Analyst

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Varonis Systems in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.67 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNS. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $71.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

VRNS stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,299 shares of company stock worth $37,785,596. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 966.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 432,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after purchasing an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after purchasing an additional 368,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $53,167,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

