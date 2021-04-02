Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Bank of America lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.69.

Shares of SIVB opened at $483.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.77. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $136.63 and a one year high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,337.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 53,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

