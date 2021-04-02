Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Increased by Analyst

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.80 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

