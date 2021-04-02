Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Decreased by Analyst

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

