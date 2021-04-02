Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Independent Bank Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

IBCP stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $520.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 98,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

